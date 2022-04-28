MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after it says a puppy was found dead in the county last week.
The sheriff's office says a local veterinarian helped investigators determine that the puppy was about 3 months old. The female pit bull or pit bull mix was found on Wednesday, April 20, discarded in an old, weathered dog crate wrapped in a purple sheet in the area of Pool Road and Bechtold Road.
According to the sheriff's office, the puppy had multiple bite injuries believed to have come from another dog. The puppy also had fractures to its shoulder and skull. The sheriff's office says investigators believe the injuries happed during a singular incident, and that the puppy didn't show signs of previous abuse or older injuries.
However, the sheriff's office says it has learned that the area where the puppy was found has seen an increase in abandoned animals. The sheriff's office says it is now monitoring that area and other locations in the county via video surveillance to try to identify anyone responsible for this and other animal cruelty incidents.
The sheriff's office says it was made aware of the puppy's death last Friday. Since then, deputies and detectives have been working with McCracken County Animal Control officers on the investigation. So far, the sheriff's office says, investigators haven't been able to identify those responsible for discarding the puppy or the incident that led to its death.
"Deputies and detectives understand the love that our community has for our animal companions, as well as the support that the community continues to provide our agency when called upon," the sheriff's office says in a news release about the investigation. "The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone in the community with information regarding this investigation to come forward so that our deputies and detectives can identify the parties responsible."
Investigators say the puppy was white with a brown back, head and tail. Its ears were cropped, and appeared to be near the end of the healing process. The sheriff's office provided a cropped, edited photo of the puppy, which you can view below.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information related to this case to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Information can also be provided by calling West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355 or texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111.