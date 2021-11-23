UPDATE 11/23- Tiffany Wring was located Monday night. She is in good health, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult woman.
34-year-old Tiffany N. Wring was last contacted around Oct. 22 via social media, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
Wring is a 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last known to have shoulder length red and brown hair. Wring also has a tattoo of a rose on her upper chest that may be visible.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Wring typically frequents the Farley community of McCracken County.
If anyone has information regarding Wring's whereabouts please contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.