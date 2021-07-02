MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office wants your help locating a tractor that was stolen from a local farm.
The sheriff's office says a 1990 green and yellow John Deere 950 tractor and King Cutter yellow tiller were stolen from a farm along Woodville Road in West Paducah sometime between June 26 and June 29.
Investigators say whoever took the tractor left the scene headed westbound on Woodville Road.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the theft to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or use the department's online tip form. Information can also be shared with investigators through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by calling 270-444-TELL or texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip411).