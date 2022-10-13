McCracken County Sheriff's Office K9 Sakal

All photos provided by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department 

PADUCAH — McCracken County Sheriff's Office K9, Sakal, passed away peaceful in the company of his handler on Wednesday, the office announced.
 
According to an emotional social media post, the nearly 11-year-old K9 began serving in Graves County with his best friend and handler, Brad Lamb, back in 2014. 
 
He began serving McCracken County in 2020, the announcement says, and even though he was only there for a couple of years, he made a huge impression. 
 
Sakal is described as being energetic and loyal, with an "unwavering drive to serve." The office says they will miss him, but are grateful for the time he served. 
 
 
 