For the second year in a row, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office is offering raffle tickets for the chance to win a battery-powered McCracken County Sheriff's Office SUV.
These $10 raffle tickets are only available at Paducah Bank locations and only 1,000 tickets will be sold.
The drawing for the SUV will be held on Friday, Dec. 10.
The toy replica of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office SUV includes features like a walkie talkie, bluetooth, a realistic siren, flashing lights and even a remote control so young children can ride in the cruiser.
Proceeds from the raffle go towards the McCracken County Sheriff's Foundation. The foundations assist's the sheriff's office with funding for things like equipment, specialized programs for the community and educational scholarships for active duty sheriff's deputies.
The sheriff's office says all purchases and donations to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Foundation 501 (c) 3 are tax-deductible.
For more information, visit the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.