MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – Two people were arrested and one suspect is still at large following a police pursuit Monday night, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
According to the sheriff's office, at 9:42 p.m. Monday, they were notified that Ballard County Sheriff's Deputies were in pursuit of a 2020 Ford Explorer on KY 286 and had crossed into McCracken County.
While the car was still in motion on Dundale Road, the driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The backseat passenger, 28-year-old Marvin Levya of Paducah, moved into the driver's seat and continued to flee for a few blocks before stopping.
Levya and his front seat passenger, 37-year-old Marvin Tucker of Paducah, were then taken into custody without further incident.
Tucker was charged with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and possession of open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle. Levya was charged with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and reckless driving.
The driver of the vehicle who fled on foot was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Jones of Paducah.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Jones has numerous unrelated arrest warrants for fleeing or evading police, trafficking marijuana and other criminal offenses. Additional charges for Jones are pending following this incident.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jones should contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.