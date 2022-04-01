MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to be careful with firearms after a local resident was recently shot with a gun that they believed to be unloaded.
In a video posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page Friday, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman shows proper firearm handling.
According to the sheriff's office, the resident wanted to partner with law enforcement to use their experience as a teaching moment.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office also shared photos of the injury, click here to view them.
WARNING: The photos are graphic.