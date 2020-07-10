MCCRACKEN COUNTY - The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary of a local business.
During the overnight hours of July 5, EZ Portable Buildings located on Carneal Rd. in McCracken County was burglarized.
A 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 white truck was stolen along with several thousands of dollars worth of power tools.
A short video has been attached of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.