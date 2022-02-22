The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has retrieved two firearms that were reported stolen Sunday.
On Sunday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the Reid Circle area of McCracken County to a complaint that two firearms had been stolen.
Upon arriving, deputies learned that two separate victims had firearms taken out of their unlocked vehicles. As the investigation continued, deputies located a vehicle that was involved with the thefts.
The sheriff's office were then able to identify the two 16-year-old juveniles responsible for the theft.
According to the sheriff's office, one juvenile was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility. He has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen property- firearm, one count of wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The second juvenile is pending charges as of Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Paducah Public School Resource Officers.
