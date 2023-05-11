PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to a Thursday release, Lea Bowling was last seen in the area of Woodlawn Mobile Home Park in Paducah on May 10.
Bowling is described as a white female, standing about five feet, three inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.
Deputies say she has blue-green eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with blue jeans.
Deputies ask anyone with information about Bowling's whereabout to contact them at (270) 444-4719, or contact their local law enforcement agency.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers.