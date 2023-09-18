MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a man charged with drug trafficking.
On Thursday Sept. 14, Deputy Brandon Little reportedly attempted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The driver allegedly turned into a parking lot, exited the vehicle, and ran from the scene.
MCSO identified the driver as 28 year old Malik J. Watson. Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Watson has an active warrant for his arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking marijuana, 2nd degree fleeing or evading the police, no operator's license, no turn signal, and improper turning.
Watson is also currently under at least two indictments and out on bond for unrelated prior incidents including first degree fleeing or evading police, first degree wanton endangerment, trafficking carfentanil or fentanyl, trafficking marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence.
Watson is known to be in the Paducah and Livingston county areas. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Watson contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719. You can also submit an anonymous tip to "CrimeStoppers" by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.