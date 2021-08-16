MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a Paducah man wanted on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
The sheriff's office says 40-year-old Lathion R. Rush is a sex offender wanted on an arrest warrant due to his alleged noncompliance with his registration requirements.
Investigators say Rush is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about Rush's location can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.