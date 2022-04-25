UPDATE AT 10 AM: Earal has been located.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is seeking the publics assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
11-year-old Javan Earal was reported missing Monday, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
Earal is described as a black male. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a light blue top. According to the sheriff's office he was last seen walking away from his home in the Reidland area.
Anyone with knowledge of Earal's whereabouts should contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.