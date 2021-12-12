MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.
Jaden Jackson walked away from his residence at noon on Sunday. He was last seen at 12:04 p.m. headed towards the mall area.
Jackson was last seen wearing a faded yellow Batman T-shirt, black shorts, long black socks, and black Nike shoes.
Jackson has a black afro, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson, please call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.