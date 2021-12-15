The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.
The juvenile, Garrett Duncan, was last seen leaving his residence around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
Duncan was wearing only underwear, but took a pair of gray sweatpants, hoodies and 2 pairs of shoes when he left.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Duncan is a white male with hair that covers his ears. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.
Duncan also has diamond earrings in both ears.
The sheriff's office is unsure of Duncan's direction of travel, but he has ties to both Paducah and Metropolis.
Anyone with information regarding Duncan's whereabouts should contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.