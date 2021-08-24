MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating 14-year-old Ayden Hummel, who has been reported missing.
The sheriff's office says Ayden left his home in the Farley area of McCracken County around 8 p.m. Monday without permission.
Deputies say Ayden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has shoulder-length blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie.
Anyone with information about where Ayden Hummel is can contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719, or their local law enforcement agency.