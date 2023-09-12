PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man to be considered armed and dangerous.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman, Cody Johnson led officers in a car chase with an unidentified woman in the car.
Sheriff Norman says they have not seen any weapons or evidence that they have weapons, but Johnson’s criminal history shows he should be considered armed and dangerous.
He says officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop when Johnson led police in a chase, at one point leading police through wooded areas and fields.
Deputies say at some point Johnson wrecked his SUV, and ran from the scene. He later allegedly stole a truck, but deputies found it in a ditch soon after.
Johnson and the woman are now believed to be running on foot, and deputies are working with a Special Service Team to search the area. Norman says their are more than a dozen officers searching for them.
Johnson is wanted for several felony arrest warrants.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents near Contest Road and Luigs Lane to contact law enforcement at 270-444-4719 if they see any suspicious persons in the area.