MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help locating a missing woman who was last seen in the county in January.
The sheriff's office says 31-year-old Katherine Christopher was last seen in the Paducah area around Jan. 18.
Christopher is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, the sheriff's office says. She has green eyes and sandy blonde hair. When she was last seen, the sheriff's office says, her hair was shoulder length.
In addition to the McCracken County area, investigators say Christopher could be in the Kuttawa area of Lyon County.
Investigators ask anyone who sees Christopher or knows where she is to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Information can also be sent to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by calling 270-444-8355 or texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111.