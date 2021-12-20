MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who was reported missing last week.
In a news release sent Monday, the sheriff's office says 45-year-old Brandie Doke of Paducah was reported missing by family members. The sheriff's office says it was notified on Friday that Doke has medical issues and may not have her medications.
Doke was last seen in the Lone Oak neighborhood on Friday. At the time, she was wearing black yoga pants, a gray sweatshirt and white tennis shoes. She was last seen driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with Kentucky license plate A1B417. Deputies say Doke is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair and gray eyes.
The sheriff's office says foul play is not suspected in this case, and deputies want to check on Doke's welfare. Investigators say before she disappeared, Doke reportedly made comments about traveling to Alabama.
Anyone with information about Doke's location is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.