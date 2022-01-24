Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office are requesting the public's help in identifying the thieves photographed above.
Recently, detectives have received multiple reports of a group of individuals stealing items from unlocked cars in the West Paducah area during the nighttime.
The individuals were captured by surveillance video wearing surgical masks.
The sheriff's office is reminding the public to lock their vehicles, and to not store items of value such as firearms in their vehicles.
Anyone with information regarding these thefts in West Paducah should contact the sheriff's office at 270-444-4719.