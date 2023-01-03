PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Paducah teen.
According to a Tuesday release, 16-year-old Daishaun O’neal was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 3 in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah.
Deputies describe him as a black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 155 pounds.
According to the release, O'neal was last seen wearing a tan sweat suit with tan shoes and a black nylon coat.
The office is asking anyone with information on O'neals location to contact them at (270) 444-4719.
Additionally, tips can be provided to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by calling (270) 444-8355; texting "WKY" and the tip to 8474111 or by using the WKY Crime Stoppers app.