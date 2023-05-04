MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local law enforcement agencies are expected to release information Friday afternoon related to a "large drug trafficking investigation."
That announcement came Thursday from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says the news conference will be held at 1 p.m. at the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
Local 6 will be at that news conference to report on the information released.
The sheriff's office says it will also be streaming the news conference live on Facebook.