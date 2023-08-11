MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning the public not to fall for a scam caller impersonating deputies. The sheriff's office says a McCracken County resident was scammed out of $1,800 Friday afternoon because of the scam.
The sheriff's office first warned the community about the scam on Monday in a Facebook post. It's similar to other phone scams you've likely heard of before.
"No, Sgt. Johnson has not called anyone to tell them they can get out of a non-existent warrant for 'missing jury duty' by buying prepaid gift cards," the post reads. "Does anyone else feel like it's the Groundhog Day movie again, and again, and again....? Next the SCAMMERS will be claiming to be Sgt. Bill Murray."
In an update posted Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said the person who was tricked out of $1,800 was scammed by a caller who claimed to be a "Deputy Taylor," and used the same script about missing jury duty and a warrant out for their arrest.
The sheriff's office will not demand payment over the phone, whether via gift card or any other payment method. Law enforcement agencies also will not call individuals about outstanding warrants.
Members of the public are reminded not to give out payment information or personal identifying information over the phone. If you receive a scam call like this, hang up and call your local law enforcement agency.