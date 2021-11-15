PADUCAH – On Friday, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was stopped by several citizens after robbing a local business.
At 11:41 a.m. Paducah 911 received calls stating that an armed male was in a fight. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to 3042 Lone Oak Road to respond to the ongoing situation.
Upon arriving, deputies found several citizens attempting to detain a man in the parking lot. After deputies assisted with detaining the man, they learned he had just been in a violent confrontation with the store owner at The Coin Shop.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Nathan Moore of Mayfield, Ky, entered The Coin Shop and violently assaulted the store owner in an attempt to take money from the business. Moore restrained the victims arms using a computer cable.
While the victim was attempting to free himself, a customer entered the store and confronted Moore. Moore then fled the store, but was stopped in the parking lot by several citizens.
Both the victim and Moore were transported to local hospitals for injuries they sustained during the confrontation. Moore was later released and booked in the McCracken County Jail after he was charged with robbery 1st degree, assault 1st degree, and kidnapping (with serious physical injury).
Nathan Moore has been charged with 12 felonies since 1988, the most recent being burglary second degree in McCracken County in 2018. Moore has numerous previous robberies and burglaries spanning three decades.
"The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office would like to sincerely thank the great citizens who stepped in to help someone in obvious need," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "As bad as the situation was, without their assistance, it could have been much worse."