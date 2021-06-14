MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying the individual in the photo above. He is the lead suspect in a string of car robberies last week.
On the morning of Thursday, June 10, several residents in the area of Valor Court, Clarkline Road and Champion Lane reported that their vehicles had been gone through overnight. Firearms, cash, and other items were reported stolen from the vehicles.
Video obtained from security cameras in the area show the person in the photo rummaging through cars.
Anyone with information can call 270-443-8355, or leave a tip here.