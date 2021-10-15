MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating missing teen Jonathan Overton.
Overton was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday night when he walked away from his residence. He was last wearing a white baseball hat, a white cutoff shirt, black shorts with cartoon figures on them, and socks and flip flops.
Overton is 6 foot 2 inches and weighs approximately 230 pounds. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Overton could potentially be in the Mayfield area.
Anyone with information about Overton's wherabouts should call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.