Paducah — The McCracken County Sherrif's Department is seeking public assistance in finding 16-year-old Zackari Hoebbel.
Hoebbel was last seen in the area of Meacham Lane in Paducah in the late evening hours of Sunday, June 19.
Hoebbel is approximately 5'7" tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has blue eyes and curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants, a white hat, and grey "hey dude" shoes.
If anyone sees Hoebbel or knows where he is, contact either your local law enforcement agency or the McCracken County Sheriff's office at 270-444-4719. You can provide tips to West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355 or by texting "WKY" and the information to 8474111.