Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHWEST INDIANA...WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WHITE AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, UNION KY AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BUTLER, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD AND WAYNE MO. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE REGION THROUGH THIS EVENING. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED THIS EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA. THESE AMOUNTS MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&