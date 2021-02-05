MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — One hundred and five acres of land could make up the new McCracken County Sports Complex. The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission revealed the master plan for the complex during a virtual meeting with the county fiscal court on Friday. The designs were developed by PFGW Architects, Hitchcock Design Group, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, and PROS Consulting.
The total price of construction sits around the $40 million mark, however that's only a projection for the cost. McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission Chair Jim Dudley calls this plan their "gold package."
"There's something for everybody. They mention all the sports, but then you have the community areas," Dudley said. "You've got the water--or the spray park, you've got a pickle ball and basketball court right there by the Greenway Trail. It just enhances the whole area, it's going to be amazing."
The project is split into two phases with one focusing on the Bluegrass Downs portion, and the other on Stuart Nelson Park. The county will need to get permission from the city of Paducah before moving forward with any work on the park, because it is managed by the city.
Bluegrass Downs will be where the softball and baseball fields are located, while Stuart Nelson Park is set to hold the complex's soccer fields. Dudley is pleased with the sheer progress their team has been able to make throughout the entire pandemic.
"As we get past the pandemic and get to a safe spot where we can go and attend large grounds and attend big events, sports is going to be at the front of that pack," Dudley said.
The designs also display important cultural aspects of the Paducah-McCracken County area. Quilt designs can be seen on the sidewalks, an plaza will be dedicated to Stuart Nelson, and references to horse racing can be seen throughout in honor of Bluegrass Downs.
"You're hitting on so many parts of the community. Now every single time someone comes here they're going to see how great this place is," Dudley said. "And I think it's going to spurn some economic development from people moving here, we're going to see some growth from it. It's just a great opportunity."
The timeline on breaking ground for the project will depend on how much money can be put toward the project. Dudley expects public and private funding to help with construction, and allow tournament fees and sponsors to raise money once the complex is built. The Sports Tourism Commission believes the facility could help increase tourism and lead to a minimum of 20,000 hotel room nights each year.