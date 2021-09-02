MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission is searching for a manager for the outdoor sports complex. The commission will hold two meetings next week to hear presentations from management companies.
The meetings will both be held at 9 a.m., one on Sept. 7 and the other on Sept. 8, in the Kennedy Room of the Julian M. Carroll Convention Center.
The Sept. 7 meeting's agenda includes a presentation from Pinnacle/Eastern Sports Management. Then, at the Sept. 8 meeting, the commission will hear presentations from Vieste and Sports Facility Management.
The commission says it has four qualities it's looking for in a manager for the sports complex, including tournament development, sponsorship sales and daily operations. The ultimate goal is to have the outdoor sports complex open and able to host tournaments by 2024.
The Sept. 7 agenda also includes items regarding the Department for Local Government - Special Purpose Governmental Entities annual payment and audit requirement. The Sept. 8 meeting will include a financial report on the complex.