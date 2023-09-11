PADUCAH — The Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant crowned one of Paducah's own as Miss Kentucky Teen Volunteer.
Nyla Holder is a freshman at McCracken County High School and she will be representing the state of Kentucky at Miss Volunteer America.
As the winner, Nyla was awarded an $18,000 prize package including an $8,000 scholarship provided by Kentucky Wesleyan College. She has also been named an official ambassador for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
McCracken County was very proud of Nyla and made the big announcement on their Facebook page.
According Miss Kentucky Volunteer's website, the pageant is part of a service oriented scholarship program. They seek to empower young women by offering them educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities.