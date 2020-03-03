A McCracken County student won a state spelling bee for the deaf and hard of hearing Tuesday.
We first introduced you to Samuel Salus in December, when he won his division in the regional spelling bee in Princeton, Kentucky.
Tuesday, Samuel won in the 10th- through 12th-grade level in the sixth annual Kentucky Deaf and Hard of Hearing Spelling Bee.
His dad sent us photos of Samuel with with his first-place trophy.
The main difference between this kind of spelling bee and others is the words are signed, and students answer using a white board.