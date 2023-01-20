PADUCAH — After 27 years in education, McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter has announced his retirement.
That's according to The Paducah Sun, which ran the story on the front page Friday morning.
Carter officially presented his notice of retirement during Thursday evening's school board meeting, the Sun reports.
Carter reportedly said his biggest reason for announcing his retirement now was to give the board ample time to find someone to fill his vacancy.
He began his four-year term as superintendent in July 2019, and will officially retire on June 30.