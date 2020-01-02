MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County property owners received a new year's gift. McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter gave them an extra day to pay their property taxes before penalties kicked in.
“I try to get here before the first of the year to save those little pennies that we have to save, but I'm a little late,” said Crystal Thompson, a taxpayer, “But I have to pay a little extra, so I'm trying to get it over with."
Thompson was ecstatic to find out she wasn't too late.
The McCracken County Courthouse, where the sheriff’s office is located, was closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holidays. Dec. 31 was the final day of tax collections without penalties. Because of the closure, Carter decided to accept the payments without penalties until Jan. 2.
“Praise the Lord, I can save a little penny or two,” Thompson said.
Property tax bills went out Nov. 1. Taxpayers had until Nov. 30 to get a 2% discount and until the Dec. 31 to pay at face value. The extension gave people two extra days to avoid the 5% penalty that usually starts Jan. 1 and ends Jan. 31. Starting Feb. 1 through April 15, there will be a 21% penalty on tax bills. On April 15, the unpaid tax bill is given to the McCracken County Clerk's Office, where you will face additional penalties and interest on unpaid bills.
Many property tax bills increased after thousands of properties were finally re-assessed after years of going without an assessment. Dianna Green saw a $2,000 increase in her property tax bill for her home. Green visited the sheriff's office Thursday to pay taxes on her rental properties.
"I saw NewsChannel 6 this morning, and it said if you pay today, you can still save," said Green. "So, I paid three properties, and I saved $150 in total."
You can pay your property tax bill through the sheriff's office website. If you can't pay online, the courthouse opens at 8:30 a.m., and you can pay by cash, check or credit card.