MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Teachers at McCracken County Schools are making students feel welcome and keeping them engaged as they transition from all-virtual instruction to in-person classes.
The district went fully virtual on Nov. 9 due to the high incidence rate of COVID-19 in McCracken County. The district began the new semester on Jan. 4 with a full week of virtual instruction. On Tuesday, Jan. 12, McCracken County Schools began in-person classes using a hybrid schedule — with Tuesdays and Thursdays being in-person days for one group of students, while Wednesdays and Fridays are in-person days for a second group of students. Mondays will remain as a virtual instruction day for everyone. Meanwhile, students who opted for 100% virtual learning will continue to receive that type of instruction.
At Reidland Elementary, one of the teachers is April Bynum, who is in her 26th year at the school. She said she couldn't wait to welcome her third-grade students back to class this week.
"This has been like the first day of school all over again. I have been so excited and anxious," said Bynum. "I always get those first-day-of-school butterflies, and I had those all last week. I could not wait to get my little nuggets back in this classroom. I have missed them terribly."
Bynum said Reidland Elementary began the fall semester in late August with full-virtual learning before transitioning to a hybrid schedule. Once the school returned to full-virtual instruction early November, Bynum taught her students through video lessons.
"But their actual work was paperwork," Bynum explained. "And so we would get that a week behind. And so it was really hard to plan for the next week not knowing exactly where they are. Because when they're with me and I can look at their assessments, I can know exactly what I need to plan day to day."
As a result, some of Bynum's students struggled a bit when they returned to in-person classes this week.
"They either didn't understand the concept, and without a teacher right there to help them, it's kind of like they got lost along the way," said Bynum. "Or maybe they just didn't have as much support as they needed. So it's been difficult. So it's been a mixed bag."
Bynum said another challenge of virtual learning is having to be flexible.
"We have parents that work in the day and children who go to daycare," said Bynum. So they may not be able to do their work during the normal school day. And so they're doing a lot of times at night and when they can have help."
"And so we had to take into account that they may not get help until later in the day when they're tired, or even sometimes the next morning," Bynum continued. "And so it's been difficult because a lot of the things that I would catch as I'm walking around the room, they're parents don't catch. And it's not anything against them. It's just - that's what I'm trained to do."
Reidland Elementary School Principal Anne Cox said they assess their students several times throughout the school year, including the beginning of the fall semester and right before the school went fully virtual on Nov. 9. This week, as students returned to in-person classes, the school assessed them once again.
Cox said the assessments showed that student growth was strong while in-person classes were taking place during the fall semester, but plateaued after all-virtual instruction began on Nov. 9.
"It was actually incredible, the growth that we could see after in-person instruction," said Cox "We have noticed that from the time right before we went on all virtual until now, a lot of students are remaining about the same, which is good. That means they haven't declined. But at the same time, in a normal school year, we would see some growth between November and now."
Now that students are transitioning back to in-person learning, they've had to make some adjustments.
"I've had a lot of sleepies," said Bynum. "I think they're kind of getting used to getting back on their schedule."
So to get her students excited about returning to school, Bynum and her fellow teachers decorated the hallway with snowmen cutouts and the phrase, "Snow happy you're here!" to make the students feel welcome.
"We're big here on something called threshold. And that means the minute they step on a school bus or in these doors, we want them to know that they're loved and they're wanted," said Bynum. "And so last week, we spent some time decorating the hallways and making it just a place where they knew they were loved and wanted to be."
Bynum said to keep her students engaged in the classroom, she devises hands-on activities, such as using dice to help with math lessons.
"It's not just paper and pencil," said Bynum. "But it's something that's engaging and keeps their attention."
Another tool Reidland Elementary uses to get students excited about learning in school is a vending machine that dispenses books. On their birthdays or when they show good behavior, students would get gold coins that can be redeemed at the vending machine for books of their choosing.
"Anything that you can do that is a little bit out of the box is going to catch their attention, and especially our kids. " said Bynum. "We're a 75% free and reduced (meal) school, and so we try to give our kids opportunities that they wouldn't normally get. And so I don't know of any other school around here that has a book vending machine. So that makes my heart really happy."
Bynum suggested getting the vending machine after seeing it on Facebook, and the Reidland Elementary PTO helped provide it. The vending machine was installed at the school this week.
"Reading is my first love," said Bynum. "That's what my master's degree is in. And so when I saw that, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' So immediately, I tagged Ms. Cox and Mr. Sturm (the assistant principal), and I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever!'"
Cox said when Reidland Elementary was doing all-virtual instruction, Bynum made house calls to check in on students who were struggling with assignments, and answered their questions.