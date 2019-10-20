MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— Pre-school teachers with McCracken County Schools spent Saturday learning a new way to approach discipline in the classroom.
It's a program called Conscious Discipline. The idea is to teach students basic interaction skills at an early age, so they can better connect with others and enhance their learning experience.
This will give students the skills they need to manage and resolve conflict on their own.
Instructor Amanda Bagwell says it's changing the way teachers approach teaching.
The Conscious Discipline model teaches about brain states. There are three: survival, emotional, and executive.
"It helps teachers to be able to recognize, where is this child in their brain state and where are the missing skills," Bagwell said. "So that I can recognize those and teach them."
McCracken County teachers have other chances to take training for Conscious Discipline throughout the year.