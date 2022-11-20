The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for the most Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane."
For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer.
The play is an adaptation of the novel with the same name. Edward Tulane, a toy rabbit made of china, travels around the world for 20 years and learns valuable lessons, explores his personal identity and finds his way home.
The competition was on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at Campbellsville University, with nine other high schools competing.