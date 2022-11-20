McCracken County Theatre

The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for the most Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane."

For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer.

The play is an adaptation of the novel with the same name. Edward Tulane, a toy rabbit made of china, travels around the world for 20 years and learns valuable lessons, explores his personal identity and finds his way home.

The competition was on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at Campbellsville University, with nine other high schools competing. 

"This cast and crew worked so hard and brought it all to the stage for their performance," the department posted on Facebook. "We are honored to represent the state of Kentucky at [the Southeastern Theatre Conference] in March."
 
The regional conference includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
 
Lafayette High School in Lexington, Kentucky also placed at the conference and will be advancing along with MCHS.