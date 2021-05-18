PADUCAH- A major budget change will put more money toward Carson Park improvements. The McCracken County Fiscal Court is set to put more than $540,000 toward the park next year, which is a 350% increase from last year's budget. The money would be put toward construction projects to improve the park with the ultimate goal of holding large events at the space. It's a project that's caught McCracken County Commissioner Eddie Jones's eye for some time.
"My daughter was at Tilghman. So when she was learning to drive, we drove by this everyday with that chain link fence and it just got to be one of those things we noticed," Jones said.
One of the line items in the budget is $400,000 for park construction projects. There's a long list of things that need to be fixed, like areas of chain link fence that still surround part of the property.
"We need better restrooms there, and we may be able to utilize existing infrastructure there to make portable restrooms more available. Barn five is kind of dangerous and probably needs to be torn down," Jones said. "Improvements to floral hall are in the though process, of putting the windows back in floral hall."
He's adamant on getting the park back to its former glory.
"It needs to look like a residential park, and one that when you look over at it you're proud of it," Jones said.
There have already been some successful events at the park, like having the farmer's market there last year. Coming up on Labor Day weekend, it will host the Touchdowns and Tunes event.
"I was delighted to see Farmer's Market come to Carson Park, what a great place for a farmers market. And the number of people who could actually walk to a farmers market from where they lived," Jones said.
As the year goes on Jones hopes to have the park ready to go to hold large scale events. There have been no official decisions made on what will be addressed first.