MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Public Schools will offer virtual learning to students this year. The district's board of education unanimously approved the option for families during its meeting Thursday night.
It will be similar to last year's virtual learning, with some tweaks. This year, instead of teachers making lesson plans for virtual learning and in-person students, they'll have instructors dedicated to teaching students virtually.
Parents took the opportunity to speak out against the mask mandate during the meeting. Their message was loud and clear, they don't want their children to wear masks in schools. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said it's out of their hands, and Governor Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education's mandates leave them no room to budge.
"Until legislatures do something with it those do carry the weight of law," Carter said. "So I will not knowingly and willingly violate law."
That means students in the district will be required to wear masks throughout the day. As for the virtual option, Carter admits it wasn't always in the plans for this school year.
"The Delta Variant has changed quite a bit. Our local numbers are increasing, it seems like, day after day," Carter said. "We just felt like parents are going to have more concerns, whether it's wear a mask or don't wear a mask, and we just felt like we needed to offer them some alternative to in-person instruction."
Carter said the district's main goal is to have as many students safely learning in-person as possible. Since the district started 240 students and 34 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.