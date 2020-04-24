MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for multiple Kentucky counties, including McCracken, Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday.
The declaration will support recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, flooding and landslides from Feb. 3 through Feb. 29 this year, according to FEMA.
In a news release about the aid, McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield said this is the second disaster declaration the president has approved for the county in under a month. The previous declaration was made on March 28 regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest disaster declaration will allow FEMA reimburse the county for eligible flood recovery projects, Mansfield says.
"Primarily, the City of Paducah received bridge damage and incurred costs associated with protective measures taken to mitigate Ohio River flooding," Mansfield says in the news release. "FEMA has advised that its recovery staff will work both the pandemic and flood disasters virtually to maintain social distancing and other federally recommended COVID-19 protective measures."
According to FEMA, the other Kentucky counties included in the disaster declaration include Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union and Whitley counties.
For more information from FEMA about the disaster declaration, click here.