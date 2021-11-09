PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission will host a community open house Wednesday evening regarding the outdoor sports complex project.
The commission is hosting the event to allow the community to provide feedback on the project and to learn about the master plan process.
In August, the Paducah and McCracken County governments and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission signed a memorandum of understanding to officially fund the project.
The complex is to be built at the former Bluegrass Downs site and Stuart Nelson Park along the Greenway Trail. The sports tourism commission believes the project will draw regional tourism to the community through youth travel sports.
The open house will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Julian Carroll Convention Center at 414 Park Street in Paducah.
The sports tourism commission says comment cards will be provided at the event, and people who live in Paducah and McCracken County can also share their thoughts on the project with Steve Ervin at servin@mccrackencountyky.gov.
