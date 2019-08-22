MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — While McCracken County leaders mull over whether to retroactively bill some properties that were not properly assessed in the county, there's another list of overdue taxes that the county has put out.
Every year, the county publishes a list of people and businesses that owe property or tangible taxes. This year's list has more than 1,200 properties, with delinquent bills ranging from around $50 to more than $22,000.
Kathy Nuckolls with the McCracken County Clerk's Office said it's typical for the list to be this long every year.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office sends bills and begins collecting property and tangible taxes in November. People who pay prior to December get a 2% discount on their taxes. Those who pay within December pay their taxes at face value. But those who pay after Dec. 31 will get a 5% penalty, and those who pay after Jan. 31 will incur a 21% penalty.
Sheriff Matt Carter said they typically extend the deadline past Dec. 31 into early January to account for the office being closed for the holidays, so people can still pay their taxes without facing penalties.
The sheriff's office continues collecting property and tangible taxes until April 15, said Carter. After that, the McCracken County Clerk's Office processes delinquent taxes.
To notify each property owner of a late bill, the county attorney sends out two letters, said Nuckolls. If the delinquent tax bills still don't get paid, they will be available for purchase by third parties. To do that, the county clerk's office will publish the full list of property owners who owe taxes in the local newspaper and on the county clerk website. A designated day will also be set for the tax bills to be bought. This year's tax sale was on Aug. 16.
The reason people or organizations buy the delinquent tax bills is so they can make money when the property owners pay off the bills with interest. Only property tax bills can be sold, not tangible tax bills. After a tax bill is sold, the buyer cannot begin collecting payments until a year later, said Property Valuation Administrator Bill Dunn.
Nuckolls said last year's ad that the county clerk's office bought in the newspaper was more expensive than this year's, meaning last year's list was likely even longer.
The PVA office says many of the letters the county attorney sends out about delinquent taxes get returned. Dunn said his staff then combs through them to see if any of them have wrong addresses. Although some can be fixed, it's very difficult to track down most address changes.