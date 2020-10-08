MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A West Paducah woman was arrested after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says she fired a gun in the direction of a man and a teenage boy during an argument.
The sheriff's office claims 37-year-old Amanda Crenshaw was having an argument with her 47-year-old boyfriend when she fired a gun near where the man and a 15-year-old boy were standing.
The sheriff's office received a call about the incident at 10:57 a.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived in the area, they found the man and the teen on Schaffer Road. The man told deputies Crenshaw shot at them, and investigators located her at an address on Meredith Road.
There, Crenshaw told deputies she fired the gun into a field near where the man and the teen were standing, the sheriff's office claims.
No one was injured in the incident.
Crenshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.