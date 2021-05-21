MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Detectives arrested a woman accused of selling methamphetamine Friday night, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says drug division detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Nace Lane after receiving complaints accusing 22-year-old Chelsea Figley of selling the illicit drug in the Paducah and McCracken County area.
Detectives and patrol deputies carried out the warrant just before 6 p.m. Friday. The sheriff's office claims the search uncovered about 49 grams of crystal meth, a loaded .40 caliber handgun, hydrocodone pills, $700 cash, items associated with the use and sale of meth and a small amount of marijuana.
Figley was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. She was charged with first degree trafficking in greater than 2 grams of meth on the first offence and first-degree trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance. Both charges are firearm enhanced. She was also charged with possession of a handgun by a felon and possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.