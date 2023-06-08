MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies arrested a McCracken County woman on a drug trafficking charge Monday after they say they found methamphetamine in his vehicle.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives pulled the woman over for a traffic stop on Monday for multiple alleged traffic law violations.
During the stop, a narcotics detection dog with the sheriff's office alerted. The sheriff's office claims the dog smelled narcotics in the vehicle. The detectives searched the vehicle, and the sheriff's office says they found about 20 grams of crystal meth in the woman's purse.
The woman, identified as 37-year-old Rachel M. Rozwalka, was arrested and charged with methamphetamine trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic-related offenses.