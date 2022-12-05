MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County woman was charged Monday with first-degree burglary stemming from a home break that happened in the Farley community in June.
On June 27, deputies responded to a burglary reported in Farley. Investigators learned that multiple guns were stolen from a home, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says, as well as power tools and two dirt bikes.
The sheriff's office says detectives continued investigating the burglary, conducting multiple interviews in the process. Then, on Sunday, McCracken County detectives received information from the Prestonsburg Police Department in eastern Kentucky. The sheriff's office says Prestonsburg police found one of the guns reported stolen in the Farley burglary, as well as a suspect in the case.
After reviewing the evidence and statements they received from Prestonsburg police, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says one of its detectives on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Chrystal L. Newcomb of Paducah.
Authorities served Newcomb with the warrant at the Floyd County, Kentucky, Jail, where she was in custody on unrelated charges.
In addition to the first-degree burglary charge, Newcomb is charged with theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $41,000 and theft by unlawful taking of a motor vehicle valued at less than $1,000.