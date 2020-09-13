MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County woman faces a drug trafficking charge after sheriff's deputies say a search warrant uncovered methamphetamine and other drugs in her home.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says detectives conducting a drug investigation carried out a search warrant at the woman's home on Clinton Road Sunday evening. The sheriff's office alleges detectives found 8.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine, hydrocodone, marijuana, a digital scale, a glass smoking pipe and a loaded handgun during the search.
The woman, 33-year-old Ashley Tucker, was arrested and charged with firearm-enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.