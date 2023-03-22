PADUCAH — A McCracken County woman is facing felony strangulation and criminal abuse charges after a staff member at an elementary school noticed marks on a five-year-old, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office reports.
Deputies say on Feb. 13, a staff member noticed marks on the child and sent him to the school's medical staff to be evaluated, thinking they were related to a medical issue.
According to a release about the investigation, medical staff found severe bruising, burst blood vessels, and other signs of abuse on the child. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Following this incident, deputies worked with the Department of Community Based Services to conduct a joint investigation.
They say after interviewing parents and other children living in the house, conducting search warrants in the home and on electronic devices, obtaining surveillance from other locations, and consulting physicians, they determined the injuries were due to ongoing abuse and strangulation.
On March 17, 37-year-old Amber Patton was indicted by a Grand Jury in connection to the alleged abuse. She faces two felony charges: first degree strangulation and first degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.
According to the release, first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under is a Class B felony, punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. First-degree strangulation is a Class C felony, punishable by 5 to 10 years in prison.
Patton was arrested March 21, the release explains.