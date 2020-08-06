PADUCAH — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer is voicing opposition to the city of Paducah's plan to potentially renew a right of first refusal agreement with the Holiday Inn downtown.
The city entered into an ROFR with the developers of the Holiday Inn back in 2015. The deal gave the Holiday Inn developers the right to buy the property next to the hotel from the city for $300,000 any time within three years of the Holiday Inn being built. The Holiday Inn never purchased or leased the property, and that agreement expired in July. Now, the city is proposing to extend the agreement for another two years.
Clymer says he feels that's the wrong move. He outlined his concerns of extending the deal in a three-page letter to Mayor Brandi Harless, all four city commissioners and City Manager Jim Arndt.
The first concern Clymer lays out in the letter is his belief there's no benefit for the city in extending the deal. The original agreement was made while the Holiday Inn was being developed.
Clymer writes in the letter: "There's no longer any incentive to build a hotel that's already been built."
The judge executive's second concern is that renewing the ROFR will give Holiday Inn the right to purchase the property even if another buyer offers more money. Clymer suggests there's a potential scenario where Holiday Inn could buy the land from the city for $300,000 and then turn around and sell it for $500,000, making a profit themselves.
Clymer's third concern is that giving the Holiday Inn the exclusive right to buy the property knocks it out of contention for being an alternative location for the downtown City Block Project that includes building a boutique hotel.
"We have heard many residents objecting to the downtown hotel development plans. The objections I hear (and personally share) are not as to whether to build a hotel but where to build it. Many believe the riverside land is an attractive alternative to the city parking lot," Clymer writes.
Local 6 contacted Clymer for comment on the letter. He declined an on-camera interview and said everything he has to say is in the letter.
We also reached out to Harless, Arndt, and all four city commissioners. Neither Harless nor Arndt returned our calls.
Commissioners Brenda McElroy and Sandra Wilson say they plan on talking with the city attorney about the letter. Commissioner Gerald Watkins did not return our call, and Commissioner Abraham says he is still studying the proposed agreement and will comment on the the matter in the coming days.
The city commission will vote on extending the ROFR during Tuesday night's city commission meeting.
You can read the Clymer's full letter below.
Sky 6 video shows the property included in the agreement: