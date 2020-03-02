PADUCAH -- A McCracken County man was arrested over the weekend after a gun went off inside an apartment.
Around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Paducah police were called to an apartment on Perkins Creek Drive on reports of shots fired.
Officers interviewed three witnesses and found that 26-year-old Camron Siener was playing with a firearm while intoxicated.
When the gun went off, the bullet ricocheted off the floor of the apartment and lodged in a wall near one of the witnesses.
Apartments on either side of and below the apartment were also occupied.
Seiner admitted to firing the gun and took responsibility.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.